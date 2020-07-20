10534 Whispering Hammock Drive

Amenities

Come check out this stunning, almost new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage SFH built in 2016. This property has tons of space, a huge master with a walk-in closet and private bath.This property also features ADT security systems providing peace of mind for the entire family. Enjoy the views from a private yard that would be perfect for any occasion. It is conveniently located minutes from the newest local businesses and attractions including St. Joseph's Hospital, Amazon's fulfilment center, new shopping & dining experiences, scenic Alafia River, and the beautiful Bay waters of Apollo Beach. ADT service included at the property. Owner is offering a credit for a renters insurance property during the tenancy as well.