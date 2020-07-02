10467 HALLMARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find recessed lighting, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of space to cook and entertain. The backyard has full fencing and a back patio to enjoy the outdoors! Make this home yours today!