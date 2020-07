Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Boyette Creek. Freshly painted interior. Spacious, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 2 car garage. Screened in lanai overlooking fenced backyard. Located near great schools, close to a variety of shopping and dining venues, and easily accessible from Hwy 301, I-75, and the Crosstown making for an easy commute to and from Tampa and MacDill AFB.