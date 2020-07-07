10436 OPUS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!