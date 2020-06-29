10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Be one of the lucky few to rent a townhome in one of Riverview's most sought after Gated - Townhome communities! This Immaculate, Spacious townhome includes a covered front patio and the first floor contains both a formal living and dining room as well as kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or bar-style eating. Each home comes fully adorned with Stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, 2” Wood Faux blinds throughout, beautiful birch wood cabinets, upgraded wall tile in both bathrooms, and 18"x18" ceramic tile in wet areas, just to name a few. The home also features an attached 1-car garage. *Community pool , water and sewer included. Minutes from I-75, Selmon Expressway and Brandon/Riverview area. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult and $50 HOA application fee. Once approved $1600 rent and $1650 security deposit due. Small pets negotiable with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.