Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE

10434 Rivercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10434 Rivercrest Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Be one of the lucky few to rent a townhome in one of Riverview's most sought after Gated - Townhome communities! This Immaculate, Spacious townhome includes a covered front patio and the first floor contains both a formal living and dining room as well as kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or bar-style eating. Each home comes fully adorned with Stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, 2” Wood Faux blinds throughout, beautiful birch wood cabinets, upgraded wall tile in both bathrooms, and 18"x18" ceramic tile in wet areas, just to name a few. The home also features an attached 1-car garage. *Community pool , water and sewer included. Minutes from I-75, Selmon Expressway and Brandon/Riverview area. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult and $50 HOA application fee. Once approved $1600 rent and $1650 security deposit due. Small pets negotiable with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE have any available units?
10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10434 RIVERCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

