Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 4bed 2bath home - 4 bed 2 bath home with very open and airy floor plan. This home features a very spacious living/dining room combo great for entertaining. The kitchen overlooks the main living area offering a breakfast bar. Tile in all the right places,nice master suite with garden tub, split floor plan and much more.



(RLNE4966826)