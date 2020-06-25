10402 Nightengale Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful Pool Home! - Boyette Springs - Wonderful Pool home situated on large corner lot with mature shading oak trees & completely fenced back yard. Featuring custom tile throughout newly remodeled kitchen and family room. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar & nook and closet pantry that overlooks the family room with cozy fireplace and the beautiful pool and spa! Also has formal living room and dining area too! Bedrooms are split plan- Master is large with walk-in closet and large master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Pool has fully screened, enclosed lanai, with large covered seating area and access to the pool bath. Basic Pool Service included!!!



