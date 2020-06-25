All apartments in Riverview
10402 Nightengale Dr.

10402 Nightengale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10402 Nightengale Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful Pool Home! - Boyette Springs - Wonderful Pool home situated on large corner lot with mature shading oak trees & completely fenced back yard. Featuring custom tile throughout newly remodeled kitchen and family room. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar & nook and closet pantry that overlooks the family room with cozy fireplace and the beautiful pool and spa! Also has formal living room and dining area too! Bedrooms are split plan- Master is large with walk-in closet and large master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Pool has fully screened, enclosed lanai, with large covered seating area and access to the pool bath. Basic Pool Service included!!!

(RLNE4814539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 Nightengale Dr. have any available units?
10402 Nightengale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10402 Nightengale Dr. have?
Some of 10402 Nightengale Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 Nightengale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10402 Nightengale Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 Nightengale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10402 Nightengale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10402 Nightengale Dr. offer parking?
No, 10402 Nightengale Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10402 Nightengale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 Nightengale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 Nightengale Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10402 Nightengale Dr. has a pool.
Does 10402 Nightengale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10402 Nightengale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 Nightengale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 Nightengale Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
