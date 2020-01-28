10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool media room

This move-in ready two-story 2584 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths with a loft home is available now! The Providence floor plan features a downstairs flex space for a den/office and a wide-open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Durable and easy to clean 18” X 18” ceramic tile floors are in the main living spaces, in the laundry room and all baths, while plush carpet can be found upstairs in the loft and bedrooms.

The spacious kitchen boasts 36” espresso staggered cabinets with a complementary countertop, full appliance suite, and large center island overlooking the dining room and family room.

As you venture up the stairs, you are met with a loft/reading area and a split bedroom floor plan. The large master suite features a spacious en-suite bath with a walk-in shower, extra-long dual sink vanity, and a huge walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are roomy each with sizable closets and a shared full-sized bath with vanity and shower/tub combo.



The upstairs laundry room is centrally located between all bedrooms, making it possible to do multiple loads of laundry with ease.

The Summit at Fern Hill community is located near US 301 and I-75, for easy commuting to Tampa, Brandon, and the gulf beaches easy. This community includes a resort-style pool and is just a short drive away from a state-of-the-art movie theater, world-class restaurants, and urban-chic shopping venues. The state parks around the area also offer a bounty of outdoor activities. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!



Schedule a private showing or take our 3D virtual tour today - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bR6w4tzazMx&mls=1