Riverview, FL
10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:50 PM

10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE

10332 Boggy Moss Drive · (813) 944-7806
Riverview
1 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

10332 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2612 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
This move-in ready two-story 2584 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths with a loft home is available now! The Providence floor plan features a downstairs flex space for a den/office and a wide-open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Durable and easy to clean 18” X 18” ceramic tile floors are in the main living spaces, in the laundry room and all baths, while plush carpet can be found upstairs in the loft and bedrooms.
The spacious kitchen boasts 36” espresso staggered cabinets with a complementary countertop, full appliance suite, and large center island overlooking the dining room and family room.
As you venture up the stairs, you are met with a loft/reading area and a split bedroom floor plan. The large master suite features a spacious en-suite bath with a walk-in shower, extra-long dual sink vanity, and a huge walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are roomy each with sizable closets and a shared full-sized bath with vanity and shower/tub combo.

The upstairs laundry room is centrally located between all bedrooms, making it possible to do multiple loads of laundry with ease.
The Summit at Fern Hill community is located near US 301 and I-75, for easy commuting to Tampa, Brandon, and the gulf beaches easy. This community includes a resort-style pool and is just a short drive away from a state-of-the-art movie theater, world-class restaurants, and urban-chic shopping venues. The state parks around the area also offer a bounty of outdoor activities. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Schedule a private showing or take our 3D virtual tour today - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bR6w4tzazMx&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have any available units?
10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have?
Some of 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
