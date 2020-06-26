10309 Summer Azure Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage home in Riverview with LAWN CARE INCLUDED. This spacious SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN offers warm neutral colors throughout, and modern wood looking tile. Open kitchen boast over-sized cabinets with S built-in pantry and GE stainless steel appliances, all overlooking the dining room and family room. The blissful master retreat features large WALK-IN CLOSETS and a luxurious private bath with his/hers granite sinks, glass enclosed shower and GARDEN TUB. Two additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the house offer ample space and have their own bath. The fourth bedroom could be used for a home office, library or playroom. You will love relaxing and entertaining on your screened in patio overlooking your private back yard. Perfectly located in a small community off Us-301, featuring a community pool and conveniently located to great shopping, dining, and schools. Easy access to I-75, the Selmon Crosstown Expressway and just minutes to South Tampa, Downtown, Interstate, MacDill Air Force Base, And Tampa International Airport. AVAILABLE NOW! Call Alex Roman for more information at (813)382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com