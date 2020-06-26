All apartments in Riverview
10309 Summer Azure Dr
10309 Summer Azure Dr

10309 Summer Azure Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10309 Summer Azure Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage home in Riverview with LAWN CARE INCLUDED. This spacious SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN offers warm neutral colors throughout, and modern wood looking tile. Open kitchen boast over-sized cabinets with S built-in pantry and GE stainless steel appliances, all overlooking the dining room and family room. The blissful master retreat features large WALK-IN CLOSETS and a luxurious private bath with his/hers granite sinks, glass enclosed shower and GARDEN TUB. Two additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the house offer ample space and have their own bath. The fourth bedroom could be used for a home office, library or playroom. You will love relaxing and entertaining on your screened in patio overlooking your private back yard. Perfectly located in a small community off Us-301, featuring a community pool and conveniently located to great shopping, dining, and schools. Easy access to I-75, the Selmon Crosstown Expressway and just minutes to South Tampa, Downtown, Interstate, MacDill Air Force Base, And Tampa International Airport. AVAILABLE NOW! Call Alex Roman for more information at (813)382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Summer Azure Dr have any available units?
10309 Summer Azure Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10309 Summer Azure Dr have?
Some of 10309 Summer Azure Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Summer Azure Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Summer Azure Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Summer Azure Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10309 Summer Azure Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10309 Summer Azure Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Summer Azure Dr offers parking.
Does 10309 Summer Azure Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10309 Summer Azure Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Summer Azure Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10309 Summer Azure Dr has a pool.
Does 10309 Summer Azure Dr have accessible units?
No, 10309 Summer Azure Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Summer Azure Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10309 Summer Azure Dr has units with dishwashers.
