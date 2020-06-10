10241 Allenwood Drive

Amenities

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN RIVERVIEW !!! - This single story home features 1100 htd square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1.5 car garage, fenced yard, pond view.

Living room and dining room combo, tiled floors, decorative light in dining room portion. Kitchen is tiled, white cabinets and white mica tops, white appliances, double stainless steel sink. All electric.



Laundry in garage w/washer/dryer.



Bedrooms have beige carpet. Master bedroom has slider to lanai.



Lanai is covered and screened, with view of pond. Large fenced yard.



View the application at bayarearentals dot net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



(RLNE4325065)