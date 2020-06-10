All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

10241 Allenwood Drive

10241 Allenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10241 Allenwood Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Cristina

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN RIVERVIEW !!! - This single story home features 1100 htd square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1.5 car garage, fenced yard, pond view.
Living room and dining room combo, tiled floors, decorative light in dining room portion. Kitchen is tiled, white cabinets and white mica tops, white appliances, double stainless steel sink. All electric.

Laundry in garage w/washer/dryer.

Bedrooms have beige carpet. Master bedroom has slider to lanai.

Lanai is covered and screened, with view of pond. Large fenced yard.

View the application at bayarearentals dot net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

(RLNE4325065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10241 Allenwood Drive have any available units?
10241 Allenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10241 Allenwood Drive have?
Some of 10241 Allenwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10241 Allenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10241 Allenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10241 Allenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10241 Allenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10241 Allenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10241 Allenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10241 Allenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10241 Allenwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10241 Allenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10241 Allenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10241 Allenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10241 Allenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10241 Allenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10241 Allenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

