Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:35 AM

10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP

10227 Newel Valley Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10227 Newel Valley Loop, Riverview, FL 33569
Shadow Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous brand new two story townhome in Boyette Park comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage. The designer kitchen features 42" upper Scottdale cherry cabinets and Caledonia granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. This home has so many upgrades like 13 x 13 tile on the entire first floor, a large walk in pantry, 8 foot tall interior doors on the first floor, a beautiful stair rail plus the washer and dryer are included. The second floor master suite has three walk in closets. The master suite bath comes with duel sinks with beautiful granite countertops. The second floor also features a lovely loft which can be used as an office, makes a great second family room, or game room area. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or just hanging out with the family. Boyette Park is a gated neighborhood in a prime location close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and the interstate. The community has a resort style pool, open air pavilion, fire pit and grilling area. What more could ask for? Oh yeah, the lanai is huge and its screened in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have any available units?
10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have?
Some of 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP offers parking.
Does 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP has a pool.
Does 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP has units with dishwashers.

