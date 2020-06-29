10227 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous brand new two story townhome in Boyette Park comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage. The designer kitchen features 42" upper Scottdale cherry cabinets and Caledonia granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. This home has so many upgrades like 13 x 13 tile on the entire first floor, a large walk in pantry, 8 foot tall interior doors on the first floor, a beautiful stair rail plus the washer and dryer are included. The second floor master suite has three walk in closets. The master suite bath comes with duel sinks with beautiful granite countertops. The second floor also features a lovely loft which can be used as an office, makes a great second family room, or game room area. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or just hanging out with the family. Boyette Park is a gated neighborhood in a prime location close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and the interstate. The community has a resort style pool, open air pavilion, fire pit and grilling area. What more could ask for? Oh yeah, the lanai is huge and its screened in!