Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BACK ON THE MARKET CONTRACT FELL THROUGH REDUCED PRICE !!!!!!!!!Brand new built end unit town home, never yet lived in. Very Spacious 2-3 bedroom ( or bonus room )2.5 bath home with screen porch on rear of property, Attached 1 bay garage in a brand-new beautiful development. Super clean, fresh and all new property. Washer and dryer in Laundry room