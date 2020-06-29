All apartments in Riverview
10215 Lakeside Vista Drive

Location

10215 Lakeside Vista Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very pretty 4 bdrm, 2 1/2 bath home in Lakeside! You'll love the updates on this home with new blinds, new interior paint, wood laminate floors all in various rooms, and a new PVC fence with two access gates. Downstairs is a Great room or Living Room/Dining Room combo, Half Bath, Very nice kitchen with a Bay window, Breakfast Bar, Pass Through Window and Breakfast nook, sliders to the outdoor patio and yard and a Family Room. Also downstairs is a large Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom with a Garden Tub/Shower combo Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full size bath. Appliances included are a newer Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, Gas range, and Dishwasher. This home is next door to a very pretty park, so there are no neighbors on one side. Wonderful Riverview location, close to Publix, and the downtown or MacDill commute is simple with easy access to US-301 and I-75.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10215-lakeside-vista-dr-riverview-fl-33569-usa/c7ba59f1-f6e6-4bf9-85e5-766be8be7ea1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

