Riverview
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

10138 Rose Petal Plaza

10138 Rose Petal Place
Location

10138 Rose Petal Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Very spacious 5 bed 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. As you enter the home, the formal living room space is off the left and the wide hallway leads to the open floor plan living area with large kitchen featuring an island with seating area, rich wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. The adjacent dining and living area features sliding glass doors opening to the backyard overlooking the preserve. The master bedroom is on the ground floor with ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet. A large flex room greets you are the top of the stairs and leads to the 4 additional bedrooms and shared upstairs bathroom. Storage closet, utility room outfitted with washer and dryer as well as a 2 car garage complete the space. This is an unbelievable opportunity to rent an almost brand new home. Pet friendly with fee. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10138 Rose Petal Plaza have any available units?
10138 Rose Petal Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10138 Rose Petal Plaza have?
Some of 10138 Rose Petal Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10138 Rose Petal Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
10138 Rose Petal Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 Rose Petal Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 10138 Rose Petal Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 10138 Rose Petal Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 10138 Rose Petal Plaza offers parking.
Does 10138 Rose Petal Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10138 Rose Petal Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 Rose Petal Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 10138 Rose Petal Plaza has a pool.
Does 10138 Rose Petal Plaza have accessible units?
No, 10138 Rose Petal Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 Rose Petal Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 10138 Rose Petal Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

