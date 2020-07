Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This refreshed home features waterproof and durable vinyl plank flooring throughout the open and spacious floorplan, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout. Cook meals with updated appliances, spacious cabinetry, beautiful countertops, and a breakfast bar. Additionally, this home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Make this your home and apply today!