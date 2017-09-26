10106 GOLDEN WONDER LANE

Amenities

Check out this recently constructed home in 2019 available for immediate move in! This home features four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Located at the Summit at Fern Hill makes commuting to Tampa, Brandon, and the gulf beaches easy. This community includes a resort-style pool and is just a short drive away from a movie theater, restaurants and shopping venues. Large open floor plan with the kitchen providing ample counter space, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry for storage. Large living and dining room space along with a half bathroom downstairs. The second floor leads to the open loft, large master suite, separate laundry room, and three other bedrooms. This community features dog parks, play grounds and more! Don’t wait, this won’t last long.