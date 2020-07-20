All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10045 REMINGTON DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

10045 REMINGTON DRIVE

10045 Remington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10045 Remington Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Looking for a nice place to relax, poolside, after a long day at work? This 2551 S/F pool home, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 3 car garage, may be just what you have been waiting for! The tiled entryway leads to the formal dining room and living room, with sliders that open to a covered lanai, overlooking the screened pool and fenced in backyard. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite countertops with a raised breakfast bar, tiled backsplash, and a center island. The large great room just beyond the kitchen is wonderful for entertaining and lets in lots of natural light. This home has a split floor plan with a master bedroom that has two walk in closets, a very large master bath with two vanities, and it's own set of sliders that open to the pool area. Pool service is included. The community offers a pool, lake with a canoe launch, fishing docks, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, hiking trails, and much more! At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
10045 REMINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10045 REMINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10045 REMINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa