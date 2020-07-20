10045 REMINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Looking for a nice place to relax, poolside, after a long day at work? This 2551 S/F pool home, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 3 car garage, may be just what you have been waiting for! The tiled entryway leads to the formal dining room and living room, with sliders that open to a covered lanai, overlooking the screened pool and fenced in backyard. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite countertops with a raised breakfast bar, tiled backsplash, and a center island. The large great room just beyond the kitchen is wonderful for entertaining and lets in lots of natural light. This home has a split floor plan with a master bedroom that has two walk in closets, a very large master bath with two vanities, and it's own set of sliders that open to the pool area. Pool service is included. The community offers a pool, lake with a canoe launch, fishing docks, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, hiking trails, and much more! At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.