Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Charming 2bedroom / 1 bath apartmentbeing remodeled and Available July 1st . Cats Ok. has large enclosed porch that has A/C.Quick access to beach and all major shopping attractions. This unit has a carport that you can use when home and has plenty of parking in front. Kitchen had new countertop installed and bathroom is getting a much needed update. Washer & Dryer included with lease. Photos coming soon.