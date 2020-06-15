3330 S Peninsula Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen. The living room is well layed out with a stone electric fireplace. The bedroom is spacious with a private Florida Room. The office is on the other side of the kitchen and light and bright. The bathroom has a tiled shower with white vanity. Beautiful designer white and gray floor tile throughout. This cozy back duplex includes a washer and dryer. Close to the beach and Starbucks, just over the Dunlawton bridge. Call today to schedule your appointment!



*Includes Lawn Care and Water.

*Sorry, no pets, no smokers

*Liability insurance required

*Square footage is approximate and cannot be guaranteed

*Office, M-F, 8:30-5, 386-281-3224

*After Hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4759922)