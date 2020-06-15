All apartments in Port Orange
Find more places like 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orange, FL
/
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:14 AM

3330 S Peninsula Unit 2

3330 South Peninsula Drive · (386) 281-3224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Orange
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3330 South Peninsula Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen. The living room is well layed out with a stone electric fireplace. The bedroom is spacious with a private Florida Room. The office is on the other side of the kitchen and light and bright. The bathroom has a tiled shower with white vanity. Beautiful designer white and gray floor tile throughout. This cozy back duplex includes a washer and dryer. Close to the beach and Starbucks, just over the Dunlawton bridge. Call today to schedule your appointment!

*Includes Lawn Care and Water.
*Sorry, no pets, no smokers
*Liability insurance required
*Square footage is approximate and cannot be guaranteed
*Office, M-F, 8:30-5, 386-281-3224
*After Hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 have any available units?
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
Is 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3330 S Peninsula Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129

Similar Pages

Port Orange 1 BedroomsPort Orange 2 Bedrooms
Port Orange Apartments with BalconyPort Orange Apartments with Gym
Port Orange Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL
Doctor Phillips, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Orange Gateway Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity