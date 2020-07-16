Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lighthouse Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4500 Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
2/2 second floor unit, in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Enjoy LOCATION. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, title floor, update bathrooms. Walking-In closets. Screened Balcony with garden and pool view.
Results within 1 mile of Lighthouse Point
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1150 Hillsboro Mile
1150 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant And Easy To Show! Beautifully Remodeled Unit In Highly Desirable Opal Towers West! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit Will Not Disappoint! Featuring Ocean Views From Private Balcony, Impact Windows And Accordion Shutters For Full Storm

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1160 Hillsboro Mile
1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
This completely remodeled 2 BR condo is nestled on its own island in luxurious Hillsboro Mile. This paradise comes fully furnished including internet, cable & all utilities.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2571 NE 15TH ST
2571 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
909 sqft
This GORGEOUS north facing corner town home is on an ocean access canal! Dockage not included but available at times from other private dock owners.

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
701 SE 21st Ave
701 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2425 sqft
This is the epitome of a dream vacation property.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
1230 NE 26th Ter
1230 Northeast 26th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1316 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOUSE ALMOST 4 FOR A LARGE FAMILY, ALL FLOOR TILE. FAMILY ROOM, GARAGE, OPEN PORCH AND BACKYARD. LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE AVALON GARDEN ESTATES. EAST OF US1 SPACIOUS DRYWAY.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1147 Hillsboro Mile
1147 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1bed/1.5bath condo located on Hillsboro Mile. Ocean views from the balcony and underground parking. Condominium amenities include beach access, pool, fitness center, library, card room, social/party room, & 24/7 building guard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach
3201 NE 14th St Causeway NW
3201 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated corner unit beach condo. Centrally located near local beaches and Pompano Beach's hottest restaurants and nightlife. Spacious two bedroom, one Jack & Jill bathroom, with amazing finishes throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach
1343 N Ocean Blvd
1343 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
This 3 story modern new town-home can be yours to live. This contemporary town-home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms. The large living area is on the mid floor with an open kitchen. The property is very bright with lots of windows.
Results within 5 miles of Lighthouse Point
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
61 Units Available
Port Royale
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
56 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
28 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,119
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,883
1797 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1114 sqft
In a gated community, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym, two tennis courts and a lake. In Boca Del Mar close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with espresso cabinets and granite countertops in kitchens. Community amenities include courtyard pools, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Located close to Federal Highway. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,539
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,353
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
20 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Lakeview
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
16 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
28 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
22 Units Available
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1038 sqft
Lush tropical grounds close to the beach in Boca Raton. Two lighted tennis courts, assigned covered parking, indoor racquetball, and a 24-hour fitness center. Golf course or lake view. Each unit has washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Lighthouse Point, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lighthouse Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

