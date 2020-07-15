All apartments in Polk County
3001 GRANADA COURT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3001 GRANADA COURT

3001 Granada Court · (863) 528-3123
Location

3001 Granada Court, Polk County, FL 33898
Lake Haven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a 55+ community and features ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen provides ample storage space in the cabinets and closet pantry, and comes fully equipped with stove and refrigerator. Relax at the breakfast bar and enjoy your meals or utilize the dining room/living room combination for a more formal atmosphere. Offering a screen porch, interior utility room with washer and dryer, and walk-in-closet, this home is a must see! Internet and Cable are provided by the association at a cost of $50 per month which is charged to the tenant (required). Homeowner requires proof of renter's insurance prior to move-in. Sorry, smoking is NOT permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 GRANADA COURT have any available units?
3001 GRANADA COURT has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 GRANADA COURT have?
Some of 3001 GRANADA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 GRANADA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3001 GRANADA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 GRANADA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3001 GRANADA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 3001 GRANADA COURT offer parking?
No, 3001 GRANADA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3001 GRANADA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 GRANADA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 GRANADA COURT have a pool?
No, 3001 GRANADA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3001 GRANADA COURT have accessible units?
No, 3001 GRANADA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 GRANADA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 GRANADA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 GRANADA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 GRANADA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
