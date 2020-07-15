3001 GRANADA COURT

Amenities

This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a 55+ community and features ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen provides ample storage space in the cabinets and closet pantry, and comes fully equipped with stove and refrigerator. Relax at the breakfast bar and enjoy your meals or utilize the dining room/living room combination for a more formal atmosphere. Offering a screen porch, interior utility room with washer and dryer, and walk-in-closet, this home is a must see! Internet and Cable are provided by the association at a cost of $50 per month which is charged to the tenant (required). Homeowner requires proof of renter's insurance prior to move-in. Sorry, smoking is NOT permitted.