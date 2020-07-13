Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Fountain Place offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Bartow FL. Fountain Place is located along the Fort Fraser Trail running approximately 8 miles connecting Bartow and Lakeland. Our community is close to shopping, dining and recreation in Bartow. Fountain Place has reserved off-street parking, extra storage, and laundry hook-ups in every apartment, outdoor pool and deck, open courtyards, BBQ area and a fitness center addition in the near future. Each apartment home includes air conditioning, ceiling fans and floor-to-ceiling closets.