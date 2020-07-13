All apartments in Bartow
Find more places like Fountain Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartow, FL
/
Fountain Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Fountain Place

Open Now until 6pm
1350 N Wilson Ave · (863) 201-4578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bartow
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL 33830

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 24

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 514 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Fountain Place offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Bartow FL. Fountain Place is located along the Fort Fraser Trail running approximately 8 miles connecting Bartow and Lakeland. Our community is close to shopping, dining and recreation in Bartow. Fountain Place has reserved off-street parking, extra storage, and laundry hook-ups in every apartment, outdoor pool and deck, open courtyards, BBQ area and a fitness center addition in the near future. Each apartment home includes air conditioning, ceiling fans and floor-to-ceiling closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot. Contact Leasing office for Details.
Storage Details: $15/month to $75/month: Size Varies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Place have any available units?
Fountain Place has 3 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fountain Place have?
Some of Fountain Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Place currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Place is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Place offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Place offers parking.
Does Fountain Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountain Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Place have a pool?
Yes, Fountain Place has a pool.
Does Fountain Place have accessible units?
No, Fountain Place does not have accessible units.
Does Fountain Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Fountain Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fountain Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fountain Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Fountain Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bartow 2 BedroomsBartow 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bartow Apartments with GymBartow Apartments with Parking
Bartow Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLOdessa, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLThe Meadows, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity