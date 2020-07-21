/
highlands county
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:16 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Highlands County, FL📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5465 Placid Lakes Blvd
5465 Placid Lakes Boulevard, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Cute 2/2 Rental Close to Lake June - Property Id: 13521 Cute 2/2 apartment recently updated. Completely furnished! Just down the street from Placid Lakes Golf Course and Prestigious Lake June.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5459 Placid Lakes Blvd
5459 Placid Lakes Boulevard, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Completely Furnished...Move In Ready! - Property Id: 10127 Cute 2/2 apartment nicely updated and completely furnished. Perfect for temporary home away from home or traveling employment.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
5
5 Miami Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
Water view unit 2/2! Brickell on the River Condo has redefined luxury waterfront living.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
321 N Irvington Rd
321 North Irvington Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
Please call property manager, Dave Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. 3/3 move in ready. Lawn service included in rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1527 Spring Hill Ct
1527 Spring Hill Court, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Please call Dave Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more info on this property.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2706 Kingswood Drive
2706 Kingswood Drive, Sebring, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1884 sqft
Absolutely immaculate spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in prime location, close to Golf Hammock, Harder Hall Golf, and all of Sebring major amenities . Completely remodeled with gorgeous granite kitchen, large light and bright tiled living area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3048 Camellia Lane
3048 Camellia Lane, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bath house. Carpet in bedrooms and living room. dinning has tile. Large screened back porch with fenced yard that includes storage shed. The washer and dryer come as is.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3012 State Road 17 Road N
3012 State Road 17 N, Sebring, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
557 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom. 1 Bath apartment, located in Silver Sands Apartments. New fully remodled and new kitchen. Water, electric, sewer, trash removal included. Laundry Facilities, private porch.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5904 Thunder Road
5904 Thunder Road, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1783 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath located in a quiet neighborhood in Spring Lake. Property has screened in and porch and sits on 1/2 acre. Just a short drive to local shopping centers.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1641 Lakeview Drive
1641 Southeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Drive Rental is now Available. Call today to see this 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs home with LAKE VIEWS. Centrally located in Sebring, FL near to medical facilities, restaurants, downtown shops, and Lake Jackson.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1520 Sunkist Avenue
1520 Sunkist Avenue, Sebring, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Nice 3/1 Home located in Sebring, FL Home features newly appliance's, newly painted. Utility room for washer & Dryer. Large backyard & its fenced in! You will also have access to a 22x15 metal carport. Nearby community park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
135 US Highway 27 Highway N
135 US Highway 27 N, Highlands County, FL
Studio
$4,500
4000 sqft
Prime Hwy 27 exposure with beautiful Lake Jackson Views across Hwy. Ideal open floor plan for one or 2 retail store fronts or use as open bullpen for office administration. Lots of parking behind & around the bld.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4206 Cremona Drive
4206 Cremona Drive, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2369 sqft
Great Rental Home in Sun N Lake of Sebring. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has it all for a small or large family. Sun N Lake community has many amenities including a community pool (for a small fee), community gym.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4 US Highway 27 Highway N
4 US Route 27, Avon Park, FL
Studio
$2,000
1764 sqft
Prime Hard Corner C-Store For Lease @ Only $2,000/month NNN! CAM estimated $600-800 plus/including sales tax. Busy intersection in growing Avon Park,FL just south of the New Walmart & Nucor Industrial Facility being developed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
220 Dal Hall Boulevard
220 Dal Hall Boulevard, Lake Placid, FL
Studio
$2,500
3547 sqft
ONE OF THE NICEST OFFICES IN LAKE PLACID. IT IS A FORMER LAWYERS OFFICE. LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM WITH 4 OTHER OFFICES AND A MASTER OFFICE WITH IN SUITE BATHROOM. IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF CLASS A OFFICE SPACE COME SEE THIS BEAUTY TODAY.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2100 Lakeview Drive
2100 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3116 sqft
RARE loft-style apartment in historic Downtown Sebring. This second floor apartment is larger than most houses and features an open concept layout. You will be charmed by the hardwood floors and exposed brick interior.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
712 N Ridgewood Drive
712 North Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,000
855 sqft
WAREHOUSE space in the heart of Sebring's downtown. Convenient access with rollup door in front and barn doors in the back. Plenty of room behind the building, as well, for open-air work or parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2650 Lakeview Drive
2650 Northeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Welcome to The Cottage! Completely remodeled quaint guesthouse with everything you need for your short term retreat. Blocks from down Sebring amenities, right across the street from Lake Jackson, convenient to everything.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Rose Ave
222 Rose Ave, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Located in Sebring downtown area. Application fee: $40 dollars - Apartment is in the first floor First, last and security required. Payment plan for last month acceptable.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3200 US 27 Highway S
3200 US Route 27, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,400
693 sqft
This is a highly visible, prime suite located on the ground floor of a professional office building located on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. All bank customers and visitors to the building walk by this suite.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Pinehill Lane
109 Pinehill Lane, Highlands County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
This adorable pool house is available for seasonal and/or short term rental. Tenant has access to one stall of the garage. This is a newer property with newer furnishings. Pool is out the front door.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
604 Town N Country Blvd
604 Town and Country Blvd, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Seasonal Manufactured Home. This is a 2 bedroom, 2bathroom that is located in Town N Country Park. The park is a 55+ community. The Home has been well maintained, features Florida room, Extended driveway, Covered porch.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
225 US 27 Highway S
225 US Route 27, Lake Placid, FL
Studio
$1,344
1500 sqft
Will divide 3,000 total SF into two 1,500 SF offices all located at rear of the medical facility north of McDonalds in Lake Placid on US 27. Existing front neighboring tenants are Lab Corp & Family Medical Grp.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2153 US Highway 27 Highway S
2153 US Route 27, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,823
1750 sqft
1750SF Prime Finished office space with all the upgrades: 10ft coffered ceilings, crown molding throughout, 2 large conference rooms with kitchenette at end. Ideal for attorney's office, upscale executive suites to meet clients,etc.
