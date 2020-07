The Preserve at Lakeland Hills.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed package receiving tennis court

***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Preserve at Lakeland Hills in Lakeland, Florida offers the very best in location, home design, and amenities. This charming neighborhood and community park are clustered with mature oak trees just minutes from Downtown Lakeland, Publix, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Watson Clinic, Florida Polytechnic, and more. With quick access to I-4, Tampa, Brandon, Winter Haven, Kissimmee, or Disney all your destinations are an easy commute. Find contemporary elegance with breezy ceiling fans, built-in work-space, garden tubs and washer and dryer connections in each home. Relax in your screened-in patio/balcony or at the resort-style pool and spa. Call us today and let us show you how the finer things in life are just waiting for you.