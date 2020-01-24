All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 312 Fern Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
312 Fern Ct
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

312 Fern Ct

312 Fern Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

312 Fern Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
NEW single-story home with 2-car garage in Poinciana! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Washer and dryer included! Fitness center and pool available with membership! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Fern Ct have any available units?
312 Fern Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 312 Fern Ct have?
Some of 312 Fern Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Fern Ct currently offering any rent specials?
312 Fern Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Fern Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Fern Ct is pet friendly.
Does 312 Fern Ct offer parking?
Yes, 312 Fern Ct offers parking.
Does 312 Fern Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Fern Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Fern Ct have a pool?
Yes, 312 Fern Ct has a pool.
Does 312 Fern Ct have accessible units?
No, 312 Fern Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Fern Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Fern Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Fern Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Fern Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College