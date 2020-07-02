All apartments in Plantation
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

584 N University Dr

584 North University Drive · (786) 484-9022
Location

584 North University Drive, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Renovated Townhouse in the Heart of Plantation - Property Id: 278414

This beautifully renovated town home located in the heart of Plantation is a must see! It's located in the Dahlia community, conveniently located close to shopping and recreational parks. Amenities include a community pool and clubhouse which offer a breath taking view of a large tranquil lake. This home offers the largest 3 bed 3 bath floor plan in the community with a gorgeous panoramic lake view from every room on both floors. The first floor boasts high end ceramic tile throughout, a newly updated kitchen, beautifully finished wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/584-n-university-dr-plantation-fl/278414
Property Id 278414

(RLNE5950230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 N University Dr have any available units?
584 N University Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 584 N University Dr have?
Some of 584 N University Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 N University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
584 N University Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 N University Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 584 N University Dr is pet friendly.
Does 584 N University Dr offer parking?
No, 584 N University Dr does not offer parking.
Does 584 N University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 N University Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 N University Dr have a pool?
Yes, 584 N University Dr has a pool.
Does 584 N University Dr have accessible units?
No, 584 N University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 584 N University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 N University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 N University Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 584 N University Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
