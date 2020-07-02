584 N University Dr

Amenities
Renovated Townhouse in the Heart of Plantation - Property Id: 278414
This beautifully renovated town home located in the heart of Plantation is a must see! It's located in the Dahlia community, conveniently located close to shopping and recreational parks. Amenities include a community pool and clubhouse which offer a breath taking view of a large tranquil lake. This home offers the largest 3 bed 3 bath floor plan in the community with a gorgeous panoramic lake view from every room on both floors. The first floor boasts high end ceramic tile throughout, a newly updated kitchen, beautifully finished wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
