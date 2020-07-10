6714 47th Street N

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb3eb03084 ---- MO/LB Please pardon our dust as we get this home ready for the next tenant all repairs/removal of items will be done asap.Updated photos as soon as they are available. Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in the highly desirable Sawgrass Village community of Pinellas Park FL. You will love this beautiful open layout with updated appliances and fixtures. Enjoy this large dine in kitchen with stone counter tops, built in wine rack and much more! Enjoy this large living room and pantry on the first floor which is sure to accommodate large gatherings. You will love having your bedrooms on the 2nd floor and away from the kitchen and living room areas! This home has large closets and the Master has a walk in closet. Enjoy having a separate tub, shower and toilet area. The master bed/bath is on the separate end of the hall from the other 2 guest rooms, these rooms have a shared bathroom in the hallway which is great for guests. Enjoy your in unit washer dryer hookups on the 2nd Floor. TO GET MORE INFO, QUALIFICATIONS, PRICING ETC. PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM /// TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.