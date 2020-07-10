All apartments in Pinellas Park
6714 47th Street N
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

6714 47th Street N

6714 47th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6714 47th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb3eb03084 ---- MO/LB Please pardon our dust as we get this home ready for the next tenant all repairs/removal of items will be done asap.Updated photos as soon as they are available. Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in the highly desirable Sawgrass Village community of Pinellas Park FL. You will love this beautiful open layout with updated appliances and fixtures. Enjoy this large dine in kitchen with stone counter tops, built in wine rack and much more! Enjoy this large living room and pantry on the first floor which is sure to accommodate large gatherings. You will love having your bedrooms on the 2nd floor and away from the kitchen and living room areas! This home has large closets and the Master has a walk in closet. Enjoy having a separate tub, shower and toilet area. The master bed/bath is on the separate end of the hall from the other 2 guest rooms, these rooms have a shared bathroom in the hallway which is great for guests. Enjoy your in unit washer dryer hookups on the 2nd Floor. TO GET MORE INFO, QUALIFICATIONS, PRICING ETC. PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM /// TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 47th Street N have any available units?
6714 47th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6714 47th Street N have?
Some of 6714 47th Street N's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 47th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
6714 47th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 47th Street N pet-friendly?
No, 6714 47th Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6714 47th Street N offer parking?
No, 6714 47th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 6714 47th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 47th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 47th Street N have a pool?
No, 6714 47th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 6714 47th Street N have accessible units?
No, 6714 47th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 47th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 47th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 47th Street N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6714 47th Street N has units with air conditioning.

