6675 83rd Ave

Amenities
Gated Pool Town Home 3B/2.5B.2CG Palm Brooke Community Pinellas Park, FL - Well sought after Palm Brooke Gated Community. Pinellas Park, Pinellas County. Largest model town home, ready to move in. This 2 story town home is a spacious 2200 square foot. The second floor has vaulted ceilings with two bedrooms, 1bathroom, and a large loft area that could be used as a den, office, or play area. The first floor features an eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area with half bath, and living room leading to the screened lanai. Large master Bedroom down stairs.Master Bathroom offers double sinks, full bathtub, walk- in shower and several closets. Half bath also down stairs for guest. The very functional kitchen includes granite counters, and updated appliances. This corner unit has a two car garage. HOA application and deed restrictions apply. The community pool is steps away
(RLNE3428903)