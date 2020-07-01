All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6675 83rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6675 83rd Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

6675 83rd Ave

6675 83rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6675 83rd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gated Pool Town Home 3B/2.5B.2CG Palm Brooke Community Pinellas Park, FL - Well sought after Palm Brooke Gated Community. Pinellas Park, Pinellas County. Largest model town home, ready to move in. This 2 story town home is a spacious 2200 square foot. The second floor has vaulted ceilings with two bedrooms, 1bathroom, and a large loft area that could be used as a den, office, or play area. The first floor features an eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area with half bath, and living room leading to the screened lanai. Large master Bedroom down stairs.Master Bathroom offers double sinks, full bathtub, walk- in shower and several closets. Half bath also down stairs for guest. The very functional kitchen includes granite counters, and updated appliances. This corner unit has a two car garage. HOA application and deed restrictions apply. The community pool is steps away

(RLNE3428903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6675 83rd Ave have any available units?
6675 83rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6675 83rd Ave have?
Some of 6675 83rd Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6675 83rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6675 83rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6675 83rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6675 83rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6675 83rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6675 83rd Ave offers parking.
Does 6675 83rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6675 83rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6675 83rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6675 83rd Ave has a pool.
Does 6675 83rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6675 83rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6675 83rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6675 83rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6675 83rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6675 83rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg