Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BACK ON THE MARKET..... original Application fell through........... Super clean 3 bedroom single family home large fenced back yard. All redesigned interior with modern style. Home is very well cared for, New H.V.A.C, keeping utility costs lower. Spacious interior, 1 car attached garage. Completely remodeled interior. Open kitchen and floor plan. Very clean, great part of town, close to major highways, yet with a serene and quiet back yard and neighborhood.