Pinellas Park, FL
6237 93RD TERRACE N
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:11 PM

6237 93RD TERRACE N

Location

6237 93rd Terrace, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious....Lots of room in this 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome. The double car garage is oversized with plenty of room for extras. The bonus room off the garage has a full size washer and dryer and plenty of extra room. The next floor has an open floor plan with huge kitchen and Living/dining which leads to a large screened in balcony/porch overlooking greenery. Across the street is lots of trails to explore and community center to check out. Next is where the horses roam. 10 minutes to the beach. Enjoy the pool. Nearby transportation, eateries, shopping, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6237 93RD TERRACE N have any available units?
6237 93RD TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6237 93RD TERRACE N have?
Some of 6237 93RD TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6237 93RD TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
6237 93RD TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6237 93RD TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 6237 93RD TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6237 93RD TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 6237 93RD TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 6237 93RD TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6237 93RD TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6237 93RD TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 6237 93RD TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 6237 93RD TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 6237 93RD TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6237 93RD TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6237 93RD TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6237 93RD TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6237 93RD TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.

