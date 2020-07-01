6237 93RD TERRACE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious....Lots of room in this 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome. The double car garage is oversized with plenty of room for extras. The bonus room off the garage has a full size washer and dryer and plenty of extra room. The next floor has an open floor plan with huge kitchen and Living/dining which leads to a large screened in balcony/porch overlooking greenery. Across the street is lots of trails to explore and community center to check out. Next is where the horses roam. 10 minutes to the beach. Enjoy the pool. Nearby transportation, eateries, shopping, and schools.