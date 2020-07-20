All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated April 26 2019 at 3:58 AM

6228 106 Avenue

6228 106th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

6228 106th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Located within a quiet cul-de-sac is this recently updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Entertain family and friends from your gorgeous new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern cabinetry, tile backsplash, pendant lighting and more! A great room concept offers a spacious living and dining area with French doors that lead to the patio. Anchored within the living area is a wood burning fireplace with stone fa+ºade and mantle. The master suite invites you to relax and unwind while enjoying the newly remodeled bathroom with spa-like custom mosaic tile, drop in vanity, framed mirror and medicine cabinet. French doors offer private lanai access via the master suite as well. The home boasts ceramic tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, contemporary light fixtures and ceiling fans and a transferable home warranty. The garage wows with epoxy treated floors and plenty of storage space. Head outside to your backyard oasis with pergola-style patio offering endless space to entertain, garden, roast marshmallows over the fire pit and so much more! DonGÇÖt hesitate, call today for your private viewing!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 106 Avenue have any available units?
6228 106 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6228 106 Avenue have?
Some of 6228 106 Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 106 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6228 106 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 106 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6228 106 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6228 106 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6228 106 Avenue offers parking.
Does 6228 106 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 106 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 106 Avenue have a pool?
No, 6228 106 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6228 106 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6228 106 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 106 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 106 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 106 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6228 106 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
