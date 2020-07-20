6228 106 Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Located within a quiet cul-de-sac is this recently updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Entertain family and friends from your gorgeous new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern cabinetry, tile backsplash, pendant lighting and more! A great room concept offers a spacious living and dining area with French doors that lead to the patio. Anchored within the living area is a wood burning fireplace with stone fa+ºade and mantle. The master suite invites you to relax and unwind while enjoying the newly remodeled bathroom with spa-like custom mosaic tile, drop in vanity, framed mirror and medicine cabinet. French doors offer private lanai access via the master suite as well. The home boasts ceramic tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, contemporary light fixtures and ceiling fans and a transferable home warranty. The garage wows with epoxy treated floors and plenty of storage space. Head outside to your backyard oasis with pergola-style patio offering endless space to entertain, garden, roast marshmallows over the fire pit and so much more! DonGÇÖt hesitate, call today for your private viewing!



