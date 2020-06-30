5815 92nd Ter N

Amenities

Adorable & Updated 3/2 in Pinellas Park!!!



Updated Kitchen



New interior/exterior paint



Central heat & air



Washer & dryer hook up



Laminate/tile flooring in common areas



Plush carpet in the bedrooms



Fenced in back yard



Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.



NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!



Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce



(RLNE5555887)