All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5815 92nd Ter N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5815 92nd Ter N
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5815 92nd Ter N

5815 92nd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5815 92nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable & Updated 3/2 in Pinellas Park!!!

Updated Kitchen

New interior/exterior paint

Central heat & air

Washer & dryer hook up

Laminate/tile flooring in common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Fenced in back yard

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. show contact info

NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE5555887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 92nd Ter N have any available units?
5815 92nd Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5815 92nd Ter N have?
Some of 5815 92nd Ter N's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 92nd Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
5815 92nd Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 92nd Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 5815 92nd Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5815 92nd Ter N offer parking?
No, 5815 92nd Ter N does not offer parking.
Does 5815 92nd Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 92nd Ter N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 92nd Ter N have a pool?
No, 5815 92nd Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 5815 92nd Ter N have accessible units?
No, 5815 92nd Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 92nd Ter N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 92nd Ter N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 92nd Ter N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5815 92nd Ter N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg