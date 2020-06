5450 LEMON TREE LANE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

THIS 2/BEDROOM 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE REMODELED HOME IS LOCATED IN THE 55+ SPRING-WOOD VILLAS. JUST PAINTED OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORING AND TILE THROUGH OUT. HOME OFFERS A ENCLOSE BACK PATIO SCREENED AND ALSO FRONT TILED PORCH. GARAGE HAS A ELECTRIC GARAGE OPENER AND ALSO ELECTRIC OPEN CLOSE SCREEN FOR THE BUGS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE GARAGE. COMMUNITY OFFERS A BEAUTIFUL LIVING QUIET ENVIRONMENT AND BEAUTIFUL HEATED POOL. FITNESS CENTER AND MUCH MORE. WATER, BASIC CABLE AND TRASH IS INCLUDED ON THE RENT. FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT IS REQUESTED. WASHER AND DRYER IS LOCATED BY THE RECREATIONAL BUILDING TO USE AT NO COST OR YOU CAN PLACE YOUR OWN IN THE UNIT. CENTRALLY LOCATED BETWEEN ST PETERS-BURG AND CLEAR-WATER.