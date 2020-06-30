5318 61ST TERRACE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Pond view from this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Millbrooke Ranch. Attached 1 car garage and inside laundry in upstairs hallway. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets and upgraded appliances with breakfast bar and eating space in kitchen . Wood laminate flooring in Living area with 1/2 bath for guests downstairs. upstairs are two bedrooms with adjacent bath and laundry area. Huge master suite with full bath and walk in closet. Screen porch overlooks the peaceful pond. Community pool and adjacent Veterans park with work out area, kids play area, basketball courts and walking trails. Quiet and easy commuting to the Bay area.