Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5318 61ST TERRACE N
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

5318 61ST TERRACE N

5318 61st Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5318 61st Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Pond view from this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Millbrooke Ranch. Attached 1 car garage and inside laundry in upstairs hallway. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets and upgraded appliances with breakfast bar and eating space in kitchen . Wood laminate flooring in Living area with 1/2 bath for guests downstairs. upstairs are two bedrooms with adjacent bath and laundry area. Huge master suite with full bath and walk in closet. Screen porch overlooks the peaceful pond. Community pool and adjacent Veterans park with work out area, kids play area, basketball courts and walking trails. Quiet and easy commuting to the Bay area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 61ST TERRACE N have any available units?
5318 61ST TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5318 61ST TERRACE N have?
Some of 5318 61ST TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 61ST TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5318 61ST TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 61ST TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 5318 61ST TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5318 61ST TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 5318 61ST TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 5318 61ST TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 61ST TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 61ST TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 5318 61ST TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 5318 61ST TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5318 61ST TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 61ST TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 61ST TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 61ST TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5318 61ST TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.

