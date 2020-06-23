All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5239 100TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5239 100TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5239 100TH AVENUE N

5239 100th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5239 100th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home for Rent! Take a look at this move in ready, updated home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage. There is also a large BONUS ROOM that can be used for more living space, an office, a playroom or an awesome man cave! This home has tile throughout, new paint in and out, updated windows and an updated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and vanities. This home is truly adorable! The washer and dryer are in the garage and are being left for convenience only. This home has a newer roof and HVAC system and has been very well maintained. The property has a nice sized yard and is fully fenced for privacy. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Small Dogs (under 15 lbs). First month and security to move in.
Credit/Background check is $50. Call today to see his beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 100TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5239 100TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5239 100TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5239 100TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 100TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5239 100TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 100TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5239 100TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5239 100TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5239 100TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 5239 100TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5239 100TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 100TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5239 100TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5239 100TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5239 100TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 100TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5239 100TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5239 100TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5239 100TH AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg