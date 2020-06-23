5239 100TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home for Rent! Take a look at this move in ready, updated home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage. There is also a large BONUS ROOM that can be used for more living space, an office, a playroom or an awesome man cave! This home has tile throughout, new paint in and out, updated windows and an updated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and vanities. This home is truly adorable! The washer and dryer are in the garage and are being left for convenience only. This home has a newer roof and HVAC system and has been very well maintained. The property has a nice sized yard and is fully fenced for privacy. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Small Dogs (under 15 lbs). First month and security to move in.

Credit/Background check is $50. Call today to see his beautiful home!