Last updated April 21 2019 at 3:53 AM

5150 89th Terrace North

5150 89th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5150 89th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Wow better than new!!! Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in back yard. This house features new paint on the inside/outside , new roof, A/C, windows, and flooring throughout. It also features a new custom kitchen with granite countertops. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in shower. Don't wait too long to come see this house it won't be around for long!!!!!!

Listing Courtesy Of MURPHY REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 89th Terrace North have any available units?
5150 89th Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5150 89th Terrace North have?
Some of 5150 89th Terrace North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 89th Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
5150 89th Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 89th Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5150 89th Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 5150 89th Terrace North offer parking?
No, 5150 89th Terrace North does not offer parking.
Does 5150 89th Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 89th Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 89th Terrace North have a pool?
No, 5150 89th Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 5150 89th Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 5150 89th Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 89th Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 89th Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 89th Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5150 89th Terrace North has units with air conditioning.
