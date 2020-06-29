5141 97TH TERRACE N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Come take a look at this lovely corner lot home. The home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom. Home is tiled throughout for easy cleaning. Inside utility room. Carport. Easy access to us Hwy 19. Pet-friendly!