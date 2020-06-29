All apartments in Pinellas Park
5141 97TH TERRACE N

5141 97th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5141 97th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Come take a look at this lovely corner lot home. The home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom. Home is tiled throughout for easy cleaning. Inside utility room. Carport. Easy access to us Hwy 19. Pet-friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 97TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5141 97TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5141 97TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5141 97TH TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 97TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5141 97TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 97TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 97TH TERRACE N is pet friendly.
Does 5141 97TH TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 5141 97TH TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 5141 97TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 97TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 97TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 5141 97TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 5141 97TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5141 97TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 97TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 97TH TERRACE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 97TH TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 97TH TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.
