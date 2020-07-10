All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 4660 78th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
4660 78th Ave N
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

4660 78th Ave N

4660 78th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4660 78th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3315e8e0f3 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Renovated home, 2 beds/1 bath/1 car garage with bonus sunroom off kitchen Kitchen has granite counter tops, black appliances and rich, dark wood cabinets Sliders from sunroom open onto a large fenced back yard Separate laundry room not included in sf has hookups Tile floors throughout Bath has gorgeous dark wood vanity with faux marble top Bedrooms will accommodate a queen size bed in one and a full size in the other One or two dogs up to 50 lbs or two cats OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. Please drive by and schedule a showing. $50 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check Full first month\'s rent and security deposit to move in with approved credit. Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit. Tenant responsible for yard/lawn maintenance. /Security Deposit $1150.00 / Deposit /Lease Terms 1 Year /Included Utilities Tenant Pays All /Pet Policy No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 78th Ave N have any available units?
4660 78th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 4660 78th Ave N have?
Some of 4660 78th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 78th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4660 78th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 78th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4660 78th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4660 78th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4660 78th Ave N offers parking.
Does 4660 78th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4660 78th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 78th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4660 78th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4660 78th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4660 78th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 78th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4660 78th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4660 78th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4660 78th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg