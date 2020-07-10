4660 78th Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3315e8e0f3 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Renovated home, 2 beds/1 bath/1 car garage with bonus sunroom off kitchen Kitchen has granite counter tops, black appliances and rich, dark wood cabinets Sliders from sunroom open onto a large fenced back yard Separate laundry room not included in sf has hookups Tile floors throughout Bath has gorgeous dark wood vanity with faux marble top Bedrooms will accommodate a queen size bed in one and a full size in the other One or two dogs up to 50 lbs or two cats OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. Please drive by and schedule a showing. $50 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check Full first month\'s rent and security deposit to move in with approved credit. Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit. Tenant responsible for yard/lawn maintenance. /Security Deposit $1150.00 / Deposit /Lease Terms 1 Year /Included Utilities Tenant Pays All /Pet Policy No Pets Allowed