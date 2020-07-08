All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:26 PM

10110 62nd Street North

10110 62nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

10110 62nd Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is nice and comfortable! Corner lot property with a large tree in the front yard walking up to the front entry way. Inside you find the living, dining and kitchen all housed together but in different sections of the room separated by a bar cut out in the wall, all with tiled flooring running throughout the rooms. Kitchen is equipped with plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Three spacious bedrooms in the home, one full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a tub/shower combo. Also features an utility room with hook ups and the large open fenced in back yard perfect for out door activities and enjoying the Florida weather. Hurry and call today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 62nd Street North have any available units?
10110 62nd Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 10110 62nd Street North have?
Some of 10110 62nd Street North's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 62nd Street North currently offering any rent specials?
10110 62nd Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 62nd Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 10110 62nd Street North is pet friendly.
Does 10110 62nd Street North offer parking?
No, 10110 62nd Street North does not offer parking.
Does 10110 62nd Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10110 62nd Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 62nd Street North have a pool?
No, 10110 62nd Street North does not have a pool.
Does 10110 62nd Street North have accessible units?
No, 10110 62nd Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 62nd Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10110 62nd Street North has units with dishwashers.
Does 10110 62nd Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 10110 62nd Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

