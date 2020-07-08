10110 62nd Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is nice and comfortable! Corner lot property with a large tree in the front yard walking up to the front entry way. Inside you find the living, dining and kitchen all housed together but in different sections of the room separated by a bar cut out in the wall, all with tiled flooring running throughout the rooms. Kitchen is equipped with plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Three spacious bedrooms in the home, one full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a tub/shower combo. Also features an utility room with hook ups and the large open fenced in back yard perfect for out door activities and enjoying the Florida weather. Hurry and call today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.