Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court

ON TOP OF THE WORLD SEASONAL OR ANNUAL-READY TO MOVE IN AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS UNIT HAS ALL LAMINATE FLOORING FOR EASY CLEANUP - 1100 SQ FT -GREAT LOCATION - WALK TO THE ACTIVE CLUB HOUSE FOR ALL THE DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS, LIBRARY, DELI FOR A QUICK LUNCH, HEASTED POOL, SAUNA AND BEST OF ALL A STATE OF THE ART GYM. FOR OUTSIDE ACTIVITES, ENJOY LAWN BOWLING, TENNIS, SHUFFLEBOARD, AND 2 GOLF COURSES, SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE - A GREAT GETAWAY FROM THE COLD WEATHER UP NORTH