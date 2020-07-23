/
/
hernando county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM
115 Apartments for rent in Hernando County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 11:58 PM
2 Units Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$570
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridge Manor Estates
7274 NW Devon Dr
7274 Northwest Avenue, Hernando County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1238 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPOTLESS BANYAN. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BATHS ALSO REMODELED. CLOSETS GALORE. MANY UPGRADES. BRAND NEW A/C JUST INSTALLED. RENTAL INCLUDES MEMBERSHIP IN CLUBHOUSE, ALL ACTIVITIES AND THEATER.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1491 Newhope Road
1491 Newhope Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1755 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4270 Bramblewood Loop
4270 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1751 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South Brooksville
848 Twigg Street
848 Twigg Street, South Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991048 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4400 Millwood Road
4400 Millwood Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
855 sqft
Call Ken Welch 727-642-5860 for information. Prime Location: Charming, freshly renovated, 2 bedrooms 1 and a half bathroom apartment in casual community. Close to Explorer K-8 school, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1271 MARKHAM AVENUE
1271 Markham Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE VILLA LOCATED IN A PRIME SPRING HILL LOCATION, FEATURES NEWER FLOORING, SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, NICE BACK YARD AREA. MUST SEE WONT LAST LONG.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
13498 Teaberry Lane
13498 Teaberry Lane, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1709 sqft
13498 Teaberry Lane - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 bath home, boasting over 1700 sq ft of living space. Layout of the home is welcoming. Master Bedroom and En-suite are at the rear of the home. No rear neighbors as Property meets community wall.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30456 Willowbank Avenue
30456 Willowbank Avenue, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
30456 Willowbank Avenue Available 07/27/20 Roomy 4 Bedroom Pool Home - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
844 Continental Drive
844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Union Street
301 Union St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Brooksville
182 A Street
182 A Street, South Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
- 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit. Will consider section 8 Voucher! (RLNE4300196)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Hills
1246 Lansing Dr
1246 Lansing Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1830 sqft
1246 Lansing Dr Available 07/24/20 GREAT home GREAT neighborhood, Welcome home! Set in the wonderful and convenient Spring Hill neighborhood location of Seven Hills, this 1830 square foot home is sparkling and move in ready. WOW.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14424 Wake Robin Drive
14424 Wake Robin Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1814 sqft
14424 Wake Robin Drive - This Spacious Home Located in Trillium is Move in Ready. Call today to schedule your showing of this well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home , Boasting over 1800 sq ft living space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2389 Dubois Avenue
2389 Dubois Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1781 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Brooksville
280 Hickory St
280 Hickory Street, North Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1131 sqft
This Brooksville Log Home is Move In Ready. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with 1131 sq. ft. of living area. Home built in 1982 has many new upgrades including New Roof, Remodeled Bathroom, all new flooring and fresh paint. just to name a few things.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Brooksville
173 Hickory St Apt 9
173 Hickory St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
COMING SOON - BEING REMODELED! Hickory Crest is an attractive community of garden apartments in a tranquil, woodsy setting on the north side of Brooksville. Each home is approx. 800 square feet, and includes an additional storage closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hernando County area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College, Polk State College, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHernando Beach, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL