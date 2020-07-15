All apartments in Pinellas County
2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD

2001 World Parkway Boulevard · (727) 462-9999
Location

2001 World Parkway Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Upgraded Third Floor 1400 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Open Living/Dining Room, Light & Bright Bonus Room with Wood Laminate Flooring. Large Master Bedroom with Wall to Wall Closet Space. Nicely Remodeled Master bathroom with Glass Tile Shower. Contemporary Kitchen with good Cabinet Space, Newer Oven, Microwave & Dishwasher. 12X14 Bright Second Bedroom with Large Closet. New A/C in 2016. NO PETS. This Condo Unit is just Steps from the Building Elevators and Laundry Room. This Desirable Condo is Located in the 55+ On Top Of The World Community. Amenities include 2 Swimming Pools, 4 Tennis Courts, 2 Golf Courses plus much more. Easy Access to Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
