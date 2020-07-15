2001 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool tennis court

Upgraded Third Floor 1400 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Open Living/Dining Room, Light & Bright Bonus Room with Wood Laminate Flooring. Large Master Bedroom with Wall to Wall Closet Space. Nicely Remodeled Master bathroom with Glass Tile Shower. Contemporary Kitchen with good Cabinet Space, Newer Oven, Microwave & Dishwasher. 12X14 Bright Second Bedroom with Large Closet. New A/C in 2016. NO PETS. This Condo Unit is just Steps from the Building Elevators and Laundry Room. This Desirable Condo is Located in the 55+ On Top Of The World Community. Amenities include 2 Swimming Pools, 4 Tennis Courts, 2 Golf Courses plus much more. Easy Access to Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment.