Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Pinecrest should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7300 SW 135th Ter
7300 135th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2436 sqft
Amazing Single Home Ranch Style 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180309 A MUST SEE!!!...Great Single-Family Home Located In Sought-After Pinecrest School District.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10400 SW 70th Ave # - A10872976
10400 Southwest 70th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
Pool Home Live glamorously in Pinecrest - Property Id: 315461 Great & impeccable home in Pinecrest area! Walking distance to Coral Pine Park! Beautiful sparkling pool. Fantastic corner home with excellent spaces.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6400 SW 112th St
6400 SW 112th St, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2472 sqft
Amazing Single Pool Home at Pinecrest 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180460 A MUST SEE!!!...Motivated owner and a renovated in 2017 single home, School zone: Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, Palmetto Senior High Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10105 SW 75th Pl
10105 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3086 sqft
Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003 A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
11301 SW 81st Rd
11301 Southwest 81st Road, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Location location location! Half duplex for rent in Pinecrest. Huge driveway and private yard. Pets ok. Great school district. Easy to show. Quick approvals. Unit #11303 (south unit) first month, last month and security deposit required.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this great 852 sq ft 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated bathroom and balcony for rent in Pinecrest, Miami.Conveniently located close to metro rail and Dadeland Mall.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6904 N Kendall Dr
6904 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1056 sqft
Excellence Privacy. Best location in the community. The building is by itself, with no apartments on either side. Well maintained unit with great views.Won't last...make your appointments… Save Money, Water and Gas included. Dog ok no cats...

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
8650 SW 67th Ave
8650 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
40 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,823
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
179 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,523
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
81 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,548
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
54 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,549
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 21 at 05:09 PM
10 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9149 SW 129th Ln
9149 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1396 sqft
Amazing 1 Story Townhouse at Briar Lake 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179706 A MUST SEE!!!...Available now, Briar Lake gated community completely updated and desirable 1 story townhouse with top of the line finishes. 3/2 w/huge master bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1243 sqft
Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710 A MUST SEE!!!...

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
South Miami
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
City Guide for Pinecrest, FL

Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!

Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Pinecrest, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Pinecrest should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Pinecrest may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Pinecrest. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

