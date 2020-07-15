/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM
163 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10105 SW 75th Pl
10105 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3086 sqft
Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003 A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8532 SW 139th Ter
8532 SW 139th Ter, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2211 sqft
Amazing Huge Townhouse in Tuscany Villas 2Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180321 A MUST SEE!!!...Exclusive Tuscany Villas unit in the Palmetto Bay/The Falls area, east of US1. Immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bath/den townhouse, overlooking the canal.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7350 SW 89th St # 2205s
7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished Condo at Toscano 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179729 A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with Great North view towards Dadeland and Downtown Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South Miami
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded fully furnished 2/2 with bamboo floors, GE appliances, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit located in Downtown Dadeland community provides 24/7 on site security guard, rooftop infinity pool and fitness center etc.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
8400 SW 65 AVE
8400 SW 65th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely furnished 3 bed/2 bath. It is a Corner Duplex but looks and feels like a Single family home with a private yard and patio. Each entrance is on a different street. Complete privacy. Quiet area. Across the street from 2M plus homes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6500 SW 84 ST
6500 Southwest 84th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished and redone 3 bed/2 bath. Extremely large bedrooms and living area. Covered parking. Front patio and backyard with pool. It is a Corner Duplex but looks and feels like single family home. Each entrance is on a different street.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
8880 SW 125th Ter
8880 Southwest 125th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3/1 home, beautifully furnished, centrally located in a very quite neighborhood. Close to Baptist Hospital and University of Miami. Living and dining. Large kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
11211 SW 82nd Pl
11211 Southwest 82nd Place, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
Spectacular pool home in a very desirable location. Minutes to Pinecrest, easy access to US1, Palmetto expressway, top-rated public and private schools, public transportation, shopping, and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Pinecrest
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
32 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,783
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
73 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
1 of 80
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4975 SW 78th St A10692867
4975 Southwest 78th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$33,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY 7/8 POOL MANSION AT PONCE AREA - Property Id: 265056 LIVE GLAMOROUSLY ...Nice Mansion in Ponce area, 7 bedroom 8 bathroom with pool, big yard, complete update, with a modern decoration...
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
1205 MARIPOSA AV
1205 Mariposa Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED! Sought after Villa Capri! Huge...900 Sq. Ft., 1 Bedroom / 1 1/2 bathrooms, Penthouse Unit. FULLY FURNISHED, Front Side of Building (Mariposa Avenue), South East Exposure. Accordion Hurricane Shutters.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2801 Florida Ave
2801 Florida Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
627 sqft
Loft style 1BR/1BA+Den condo in the heart of Coconut Grove! Fully furnished and decorated in a tasteful contemporary style you will love. Just a few blocks away from shopping, bars, restaurants, Peacock Park and Coconut Grove Marina.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Coconut Grove
2951 S Bayshore Dr
2951 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURIOUS CONDO, THE MUTINY IN COCONUT GROVE, LIVE THE LIFE IN THE GROVE, FULLY FURNISHED UNIT RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE MARINA, BEAUTIFUL BAY PARK ACROSS THE STREET. ATTRACTIONS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE: COCOWALK, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, CAFES, ETC.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
West Miami
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Golden Pines
3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298
3655 Southwest 23rd Terrace, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT URBAN VILLAS BY MIRACLE MILE - Property Id: 265642 Fenced front yard and beautiful patio. Brand new, modern 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse. Open floor plan with top of the line finishes.
Similar Pages
Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinecrest 3 BedroomsPinecrest Accessible ApartmentsPinecrest Apartments with Balconies
Pinecrest Apartments with GaragesPinecrest Apartments with GymsPinecrest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinecrest Apartments with ParkingPinecrest Apartments with PoolsPinecrest Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL