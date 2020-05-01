All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 6405 Cherry Grove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
6405 Cherry Grove Circle
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

6405 Cherry Grove Circle

6405 Cherry Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6405 Cherry Grove Circle, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Cherry Grove Circle have any available units?
6405 Cherry Grove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
Is 6405 Cherry Grove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Cherry Grove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Cherry Grove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 Cherry Grove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6405 Cherry Grove Circle offer parking?
No, 6405 Cherry Grove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6405 Cherry Grove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Cherry Grove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Cherry Grove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6405 Cherry Grove Circle has a pool.
Does 6405 Cherry Grove Circle have accessible units?
No, 6405 Cherry Grove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Cherry Grove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6405 Cherry Grove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6405 Cherry Grove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6405 Cherry Grove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology