apartments with washer dryer
194 Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
1111 Royal Palm Avenue
1111 Royal Palm Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
832 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is a must see!!!! This property has been recently remodeled with wood looking tiles flooring throughout the home, all appliances including washer/dryer and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
1023 E Buchanon Ave
1023 East Buchanon Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
One Bedroom One Bath Fully Furnished Long Term Rental - The property is close to every attraction and the Orlando International Airport. Located in a safe neighborhood. Key-less digital lock.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Castle
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5401 HANSEL AVENUE
5401 Hansel Avenue, Edgewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1385 sqft
3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS CONDO NEAR BUS LINE, TRAIN STATION AND LESS THAN 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, FL.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2121 McCoy Road
2121 McCoy Rd, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2018 BRAND NEW BUILDING!!! Be the first one to enjoy upgraded living at luxurious Royal Palace Condo. Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath plus Den (can be used as a 2nd room, office or more).
Results within 5 miles of Pine Castle
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,059
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,347
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
42 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,181
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
74 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
136 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
33 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
35 Units Available
Water's Edge
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1415 sqft
Live the best of both worlds in our upscale, East Orlando community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
211 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
