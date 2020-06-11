All apartments in Pembroke Pines
9611 Johnson Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

9611 Johnson Street

9611 Johnson Street · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9611 Johnson Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Westview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,645

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Johnson Street have any available units?
9611 Johnson Street has a unit available for $2,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
Is 9611 Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Johnson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Johnson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9611 Johnson Street is pet friendly.
Does 9611 Johnson Street offer parking?
No, 9611 Johnson Street does not offer parking.
Does 9611 Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Johnson Street have a pool?
Yes, 9611 Johnson Street has a pool.
Does 9611 Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 9611 Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9611 Johnson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 Johnson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 Johnson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
