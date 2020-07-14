All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204

9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive · (954) 240-9680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Hollybrook Golf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
gym
pool table
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
OVER 55+ Hollybrook GOLF & Tennis - Property Id: 204347

FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL in an OVER 55+ Active Community! At lease one person on the lease must be over 55 years old. Bring your golf-shoes, flip flops & bathing suit! Spend your winter in the glorious FL weather playing golf, tennis, swimming, cooking outdoors, going for long walks or simply relaxing in our Country Club Community with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully equipped outdoor kitchen & BBQ area, Sauna, Shuffleboard, Fitness Center and more! This is an active & vibrant OVER 55+ community and you will absolutely love it here! 24/7 security & patrol on premise, courtesy shuttle & plenty of parking. Beautifully furnished home, overlooks the most expansive green on PGA golf course with mature trees, perfect for watching the sun set! Fully equipped kitchen, two pristine bathrooms: shower & tub. FREE: Water, WI-FI & Cable! 5 month minimum, 700 credit score, must be approved by association.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9411-n-hollybrook-lake-dr-pembroke-pines-fl-unit-204/204347
Property Id 204347

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 have any available units?
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 have?
Some of 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 currently offering any rent specials?
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 pet-friendly?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 offer parking?
Yes, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 offers parking.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 have a pool?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 does not have a pool.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 have accessible units?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPembroke Pines 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPembroke Pines Apartments under $1,800
Pembroke Pines Dog Friendly ApartmentsPembroke Pines Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Lakes Of Western Pines
Pembroke Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity