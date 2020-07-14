9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr 204

Amenities

garbage disposal parking gym pool table tennis court sauna

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool table bbq/grill internet access sauna tennis court

OVER 55+ Hollybrook GOLF & Tennis - Property Id: 204347



FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL in an OVER 55+ Active Community! At lease one person on the lease must be over 55 years old. Bring your golf-shoes, flip flops & bathing suit! Spend your winter in the glorious FL weather playing golf, tennis, swimming, cooking outdoors, going for long walks or simply relaxing in our Country Club Community with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully equipped outdoor kitchen & BBQ area, Sauna, Shuffleboard, Fitness Center and more! This is an active & vibrant OVER 55+ community and you will absolutely love it here! 24/7 security & patrol on premise, courtesy shuttle & plenty of parking. Beautifully furnished home, overlooks the most expansive green on PGA golf course with mature trees, perfect for watching the sun set! Fully equipped kitchen, two pristine bathrooms: shower & tub. FREE: Water, WI-FI & Cable! 5 month minimum, 700 credit score, must be approved by association.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9411-n-hollybrook-lake-dr-pembroke-pines-fl-unit-204/204347

Property Id 204347



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5969554)