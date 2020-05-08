9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr

Amenities

Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully equipped outdoor kitchen & BBQ area, Sauna, Shuffleboard, Fitness Center and more! This is an active & vibrant OVER 55+ community & you'll absolutely love it here! 24/7 security & patrol, courtesy shuttle & plenty of parking. Beautifully furnished home, overlooks gorgeous green expanse with mature trees, perfect for watching the sun set! Fully equipped kitchen, two pristine bathrooms: shower & tub. ONE PERSON ON LEASE MUST BE 55+, CREDIT SCORE 700+ Income $53,120 previous 2yrs OR Net Worth:$250K+ NO PETS. Available FURNISHED ONLY. 24hr advance notice