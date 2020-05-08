All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 AM

9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr

9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive · (954) 240-9680
Location

9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Hollybrook Golf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully equipped outdoor kitchen & BBQ area, Sauna, Shuffleboard, Fitness Center and more! This is an active & vibrant OVER 55+ community & you'll absolutely love it here! 24/7 security & patrol, courtesy shuttle & plenty of parking. Beautifully furnished home, overlooks gorgeous green expanse with mature trees, perfect for watching the sun set! Fully equipped kitchen, two pristine bathrooms: shower & tub. ONE PERSON ON LEASE MUST BE 55+, CREDIT SCORE 700+ Income $53,120 previous 2yrs OR Net Worth:$250K+ NO PETS. Available FURNISHED ONLY. 24hr advance notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr have any available units?
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr have?
Some of 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr does offer parking.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
