Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

917 SW 147th Ave

917 Southwest 147th Avenue · (786) 586-3974
Location

917 Southwest 147th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2006 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
new construction
Conveniently located village in Cobbleston, Pembrocke Pines, Florida. This unit entrance is in the ground floor. Freshly painted and in impeccable conditions. Cobbleston was built in 2006 with the concept of relax and enjoy the common areas for each member of your family. Gym, walking pad, play ground and pool surround by a beautiful gardens. Security and protections is a priority in this gated community. This unit futures stainless still appliances, granite counter top as wood cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 SW 147th Ave have any available units?
917 SW 147th Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 SW 147th Ave have?
Some of 917 SW 147th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 SW 147th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
917 SW 147th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 SW 147th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 917 SW 147th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 917 SW 147th Ave offer parking?
No, 917 SW 147th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 917 SW 147th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 SW 147th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 SW 147th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 917 SW 147th Ave has a pool.
Does 917 SW 147th Ave have accessible units?
No, 917 SW 147th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 917 SW 147th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 SW 147th Ave has units with dishwashers.
