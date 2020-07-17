917 SW 147th Ave

Amenities
Conveniently located village in Cobbleston, Pembrocke Pines, Florida. This unit entrance is in the ground floor. Freshly painted and in impeccable conditions. Cobbleston was built in 2006 with the concept of relax and enjoy the common areas for each member of your family. Gym, walking pad, play ground and pool surround by a beautiful gardens. Security and protections is a priority in this gated community. This unit futures stainless still appliances, granite counter top as wood cabinets.